Cam Newton shares message, photo of walking boot after foot surgery

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has undergone two shoulder surgeries during the course of his career, and his arm does appear stronger, but a lingering foot issue really hampered his play this season, and on Thursday, he attempted to get it fixed.

Newton underwent surgery on his left foot, in hopes of recovering from the Lisfranc injury he suffered earlier in the year. It kept him out of most of the season, which is why many questioned about why the team didn’t just have him have surgery months ago, especially given the nature of the Lisfranc injury, and how others have suffered with it.

Thursday proved to be that day, though, and Newton appeared to be in decent spirits, sharing a message about the “successful” surgery after it took place, with a photo of him getting off a plane in a walking boot.

It will be interesting to see if the team trades Newton during the offseason, or brings him back for 2020, especially given that a new head coach will be calling the shots.