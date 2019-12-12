Combat

Fight of the Day: Marek Piotrowski vs. Rob Kaman

Fight of the Day: Marek Piotrowski vs. Rob Kaman

Combat

Fight of the Day: Marek Piotrowski vs. Rob Kaman

By December 12, 2019

By: |


Click Here to Claim your $10 in FREE Draft Kings Credit!
(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

 

Date: November 21, 1992
Card:
Championship(s): ISKA Oriental Rules World Light Heavyweight Championship (Vacant)
Venue:
Location: Paris, France

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar, Updates

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Combat
Home