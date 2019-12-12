Jason Garrett uses bizarre method to help motivate, turn around struggling Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have lost their last three games, and the team’s head coach is doing whatever he can to get his players refocused in hopes of turning things around.

That includes a bit of an unorthodox method, which Jason Garrett recently used at the team’s training facility this week, in hopes of showing them that they’re making good plays — not just bad ones, which are drawing all the attention from the media.

Garrett apparently believes some positive vibes are in order to thwart their losing streak, ahead of Sunday’s game against the Rams — one of the hottest teams in the NFL — as he as showing them a highlight reel of their best plays over the past two seasons.

In effort to get the Cowboy out of their slump coach Jason Garrett showed his team a reel of their highlight plays this week to show them how good they are at their best. It included a few plays from last season.#coaching — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) December 12, 2019

That’s an extremely rare method of motivating for an NFL head coach to employ, and sounds like something you’d hear in a high-school locker room — if that. It doesn’t appear as if Garrett knows how to speak to his players, in looking at their body language this season, and this is just another example of that.