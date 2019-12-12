Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: James Harden

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: James Harden

Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: James Harden

By December 12, 2019

By: |


Click Here to Claim your $10 in FREE Draft Kings Credit!
(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

Dec 11, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) throws a pass against Cleveland Cavaliers forward John Henson (31) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports


Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

James Harden – Houston (vs Cleveland)

55 points, 20-34 FG, 5-5 FT, 10 3PTs, 3 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks

Harden is creeping ever closer to averaging 40 points per game.

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

 

Hoops Manifesto, NBA

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Hoops Manifesto
Home