Adam Gase downplays sideline argument with Sam Darnold by heaping praise on him

A sideline argument between Adam Gase and Jets quarterback Sam Darnold from Thursday’s game against the Ravens went viral, but the team’s head coach has been downplaying it.
Gase and Darnold were seen arguing after one particular drive in the fourth quarter. It’s unclear if that’s exactly what the argument was about, but quarterback David Fales seemed to believe there was some juice there, judging by his reaction.
Gase attempted to minimize the situation in speaking to reporters after the game, though, heaping praise on Darnold for how he played in the game.
Of course Gase is going to say “he [Darnold] gets better and better,” as his job security is in jeopardy, and if the Jets quarterback is regressing, he could end up getting fired as a result.
