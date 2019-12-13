Grant Williams: King of the Little Things

At the time of writing, Grant Williams has the same amount of 3-pointers as I have posts for this site. With any luck, both numbers will grow substantially throughout this Celtics campaign.

There are many who appreciate what Williams does for the Celtics on a daily basis. Yet, a quick peek into Twitter will reveal those who want Williams’ minutes reduced until he finds a way to score consistently.

Exchanging his minutes in favor of a player like Enes Kanter or rookie Vincent Poirier could seem like a “win-now” move. After all, Kanter’s offensive prowess in the paint is well known and Poirier may have something different to offer. Regardless, there is not a player on the Celtics who does the little things like Williams does.

What do I mean exactly? A study of Williams will divulge all of the veteran tricks that he is not supposed to know yet. Watch him grab Dejounte Murray’s arm to prevent Murray from contesting Brad Wanamaker in the paint.

Williams does more of the same in this clip versus the Wizards. He holds Mo Wagner just long enough to let Jaylen Brown get off an at-rim attempt (which he should have finished.)

The former SEC Player of the Year knows more than these wily tricks, however. Williams has a remarkable basketball IQ. Like a chess master controlling pawns, he drags defenders into targeted spots on the court.

Here, he dives to the rim just long enough to freeze the help defender from contesting Brown. You can even see the help defender extends his arms to brace for Williams, only to recognized he was fooled into being late for his rim protection duties.

Williams’ best asset could arguably be his screening; a skill that is often undervalued. This ability is critical in lineups that feature at least three floor spacers. Williams’ dribble handoff (DHO) picks are already elite and allow for Boston’s talented ballhandlers to capitalize on easy looks.

You would be hard-pressed to find a more solid DHO screen than that. But Williams marries his strength to his hoops IQ and uses that superpower for good. In the clip below Williams screens two players at once. Try and count how many players have the savvy and physical ability to do that.

Would this be a Grant Williams article if his strength was not discussed thoroughly? Perhaps Sam Vecenie can make that point clear.

This top tier strength becomes evident when Williams snatches offensive rebounds. He consistently rips away boards from people who are four to five inches taller than him. This is a skill that could see Williams steal minutes away from Kanter.

When he gets these boards and the offense resets, Williams can facilitate effectively. Boston’s combination of wings and forwards allows them to frequently create mismatches. When a player like Gordon Hayward is guarded by a smaller defender, Williams has the ability to toss in perfect entry passes from a notably difficult distance.

Akin to screening, this is a skill that is commonly underappreciated. But with today’s lengthy defenders, creating easy buckets via entry passes is something that should not be overlooked. Catch Williams doing more of the little things in a more detailed video below!