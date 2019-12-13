Janoris Jenkins has funny reaction to being cut by Giants

The Janoris Jenkins era in New York officially came to a close on Friday, when the Giants released him.

It was a nearly four-year period marked with nothing but disappointment and underwhelming play on the field, as Jenkins had been a shutdown cornerback for the Rams, but never matched that level of play in New York. Maybe it was due to a poor coaching staff, or maybe he just didn’t put in the work required, but Jenkins was a huge letdown, especially considering he signed a five-year, $62.5 million deal back in 2016.

Friday spelled the end of it, when the team released him, after Jenkins got into a heated argument with a fan on Twitter, using an insensitive remark in doing so.

He didn’t seem to care afterward, though — if anything, Jenkins seemed relieved. Check out what he had to say about it.

Best news ever.. Thank you — JackRabbit2.0 (@JjenkzLockdown) December 13, 2019

Typical Jenkins. The joke’s on him, though, as it’s hard to see other teams lining up to sign him next season.