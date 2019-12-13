Kobe Bryant does good deed, helps stop traffic after major accident (Video)

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant is one of the best scorers to have ever suited up and played in the NBA, but he’s much more than that.

Bryant is revered in the Los Angeles area, where he still lives, and he recently put his life on the line for the betterment of those around him, in what was a pretty great gesture.

Kobe was in the vicinity of where a major multi-car crash happened in Newport Beach, not too far from his home, and he got out in the middle of traffic, and helped regulate it all, according to TMZ Sports. Bryant essentially stuck his neck out there and became a traffic cop, except without the attitude, which was pretty cool of him to do.

Plenty of others of his stature would’ve just driven by and paid it no mind — but not Kobe.