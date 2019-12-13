NCAA

Look: Joe Burrow, Johnny Manziel hang out at Heisman event in NYC

Look: Joe Burrow, Johnny Manziel hang out at Heisman event in NYC

NCAA

Look: Joe Burrow, Johnny Manziel hang out at Heisman event in NYC

By December 13, 2019

By: |


Click Here to Claim your $10 in FREE Draft Kings Credit!
(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

One of the NCAA’s most promising quarterbacks recently mixed it up with one of the biggest busts at the position in the past decade at a recent event.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow ran into former Browns signal-caller Johnny Manziel at a Heisman Trophy event in New York City, and the two hung out for a bit, and also snapped a photo.

Hopefully Manziel was able to provide some sage advice for the young signal-caller, specifically how to do the opposite of everything he did, in sabotaging what looked to be a promising career. As for Burrow, he’s on track to be the first quarterback taken in the 2020 NFL Draft next spring, and he has a bright future ahead of him.

We’d love to know what the two talked about, but for now, if interested in captioning this photo, by all means, please do.

NCAA, Promoted

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More NCAA
Home