Look: Joe Burrow, Johnny Manziel hang out at Heisman event in NYC

One of the NCAA’s most promising quarterbacks recently mixed it up with one of the biggest busts at the position in the past decade at a recent event.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow ran into former Browns signal-caller Johnny Manziel at a Heisman Trophy event in New York City, and the two hung out for a bit, and also snapped a photo.

Couple Quarterback Legends pic.twitter.com/3MxTyjwohY — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 13, 2019

Hopefully Manziel was able to provide some sage advice for the young signal-caller, specifically how to do the opposite of everything he did, in sabotaging what looked to be a promising career. As for Burrow, he’s on track to be the first quarterback taken in the 2020 NFL Draft next spring, and he has a bright future ahead of him.

We’d love to know what the two talked about, but for now, if interested in captioning this photo, by all means, please do.