NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Luka Doncic

By December 13, 2019

Dec 12, 2019; Mexico City, MEX; Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic (77) walks past fans on his way to the locker room after defeating the Detroit Pistons at Mexico City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

 


Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Luka Doncic – Dallas (vs Detroit)

41 points, 14-24 FG, 7-12 FT, 6 3PTs, 12 rebounds, 11 assists

The kid is pretty good.

 

