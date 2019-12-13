Optimize your NBA betting - make some profit before the season ends!

For many sports betting fans, there is no sports event more exciting to place a wager on than during the NBA season. From around mid October when the League begins, until the end of June, the NBA offers many months filled with thrills and adrenalin. Basketball is already an exciting game to watch but when it’s NBA, the game’s about teamwork, non stop action and intriguing match ups. NBA season is also a time for sports betting enthusiasts to pick their favourite teams or players and place a wager, either from a betting centre or online via a sportsbook. Online casinos also take part in the excitement of the season as many now operate alongside a sportsbook. Punters can place their bets and spin a few rounds of the slots at the same time, and for online gambling enthusiasts, there is no better combination.

One of the most convenient and reliable ways of placing your wagers is at an online sportsbook. From your desktop or mobile device, you can place a bet on practically every sport in the world. One of the greatest perks in choosing an online sportsbook that offers multiple betting opportunities is the sheer diversity of the betting options available day and night. Welcome Bonuses also make the sportsbook casino combo very attractive for many bettors. Players can collect a Welcome bonus at the sportsbook and another from the casino or the Live Dealer Casino, and this can help extend gambling time.

NBA Legends

Considered to be the ultimate sports game of team work, the NBA is undoubtedly the most popular sports league, not just in the USA, but certainly across the world. Their players are amongst the greatest athletes, the sport offers 82 games in a regular season and fans love it! Televised internationally, the NBA has produced it’s own share of star studded sports legends over the years, some of whom have become household names. NBA fans will no doubt have followed the careers of legends like Bill Russell, center for the Boston Celtics, who many consider to have re-invented defence, or Michael Jordan, who could fly so high that he was lovingly dubbed Air Jordan. But none are as famous as LeBron James from the Los Angeles Lakers. Nominated one of the best basketball players in existence, his indomitable will combined with his strength, skill and the ability to leap up to any height makes him an undeniable champion.

NBA Sports Betting

Experienced sports bettors will no doubt be familiar with terminology such as Alley-Oop, Blindside Screen or NBA teasers, but what about those that have never placed an NBA bet but would like to? We’ve put together some information on the simplest bets that you can place today! Maximize your winnings with the right betting strategy and knowledge and you’ll soon be wagering like a professional! Today you can Capitalize on NBA sportsbetting and make some profit before the season ends!

Before placing your bet, it’s always best to familiarize yourself on the basics of how the odds will be laid out at the sportsbook or betting site. Odds are always expressed with a plus sign (+) or a minus sign (-) to represent the favorite. The favourite player or team on the Moneyline is the team that’s expected to win and this is usually listed with a minus (-) sign. The underdog player or team, the one that is expected to lose, is usually listed with a (+) sign.

Money Line Bet/Fixed Odds Bet

The easiest way to bet on the NBA is a Moneyline bet, wagering on a specific team to win. While it’s true that the most common type of NBA bets are those placed against a point spread, it’s possible to take a team to win without laying points on a spread. With the Moneyline bet the odds correspond to the favourite team. For example, the Bucks (-850) might be listed as the favourites to beat the Hornets at home, in this scenario you’d have to make a bet of $850 to earn $100 if they win, but if you bet on the Hornets to win, let’s assume your bet is $100 (+850) you’d get $850 if Charlotte loses.

Point Spread

For newbies to the world of online betting, it might seem a little overwhelming to bet on anything other than an outright win. However the Moneyline Bet is just the beginning. There are many other ways to back your favourite team and walk away with some profit. The Point Spread bet, sometimes referred to as “handicap”, is the amount of points taken from the favourite and given to the underdog. Sportsbooks do this to establish a balance between the two teams and level the playing field. Bookies offer handicaps expressed as as positive or a negative, the favourite team is expressed as a negative and the underdog as a positive.

Let’s take for example a match-up between the Bulls and the Lakers. If the Bulls have an opening line of -2 (-110) and the Lakers have an opening line of +2 (-110) and the final score was Bulls 96 and Lakers 86, then in this example the -2 shows that the Bulls are the favorite, and the -110 is the fee charged by the sportsbook for using their service. A $110 bet on the Bulls would increase your bankroll by $100 as the team easily covered the spread by 8 points.

However, hoping that the underdogs win isn’t always the best NBA betting strategy. There are other ways to get more value for your wager by using multiple bets like parlays, round robins, or teasers.

Parlays and Teasers

Betting on your favourites through Parlays and Teasers is a great way to get maximum exposure for your bet. Bettors can wager on multiple games and outcomes and if they win, their bankroll will grow substantially. Parlays are not as complicated as they seem. To calculate the payout for your Parlay bet use a simple calculation of multiplication and decimal odds. Multiply the odds of each selection together, then multiply that by your wager. For example, if you bet $50 on Golden State at 1.32, San Antonio at 1.66, and Minnesota at 2.20, your potential payout would be: (1.32 x 1.66 x 2.20) x $50 = $241.