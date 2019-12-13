Shaq shares bizarre conspiracy theory about Stevie Wonder

Stevie Wonder is one of the greatest musicians of all time, but a former NBA star seems to insinuate that he’s not exactly who he says he is.

Shaquille O’Neal, who currently serves as an analyst for TNT’s “Inside the NBA,” shared an interesting story about Wonder, seemingly intimating something that hasn’t really ever been challenged.

It was known that Wonder was born prematurely, and due to a complication with his incubator, he lost his sight. Shaq, though, seems to feel otherwise — or at least indicated that Wonder has uncanny recognition skills, in talking about an interaction between the two at a Los Angeles apartment building.

“We lived in a building on Wilshire [Blvd.],” O’Neal said. “So you park your car under, the valet is down there. I’m already in the building, I’m coming through the lobby. The door opens. It’s Stevie Wonder. He comes in, says ‘What’s up Shaq?’ Presses the button, gets off on the floor by himself and goes to his room.”

Shaq’s story about Stevie Wonder had the guys rolling 😂 pic.twitter.com/OmYYbtSN2Y — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 13, 2019

He’s just a super-smart guy with a sixth sense, Shaq, come on.