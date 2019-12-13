The Livest Dog at UFC 245: Alexander Volkanovski

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Name: Alexander Volkanovski

Opponent: Max Holloway

Odds: +150 (bet $100 to win $150)

UFC 245 is a pretty tough card to find solid dogs on. However, the second title fight of the night seems ripe for the pickings.

The main reason to be optimistic about Volkanovski’s chances is Max Holloway’s most recent loss. In a bid to become a two-division champ, Holloway looked like he didn’t know how to deal with the additional strength and punching power that Dustin Poirier threw at him. That’s not to say that Alexander Volkanovski has that same advantage, but he does have a body type and strength advantage that could allow him to implement aspects of that. After watching him bully Jose Aldo for three rounds in a way that nobody ever had, my gut is that he can do something similar to Max Holloway here.

Record: 12-27

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $-902

Return on Investment: -22%

2018 Record: 18-19 (+26%)

