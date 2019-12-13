UFC 245 LIVE Weigh-In Video

It is being heralded as one of the biggest UFC events of all time. UFC 245, taking place this Saturday, December 14 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, features three epic title bouts. Champions, challengers and other fighters will have a chance to face off one final time at the UFC 245 ceremonial weigh-ins.

The main event will feature Kamaru Usman defending his Welterweight Title against Colby Covington. Other title fights include Max Holloway defending his Featherweight Title against Alexander Volkanovski and Amanda Nunes defending the Bantamweight Title agianst Germaine de Randamie.

Stay tuned for the official weigh-in results, and if sparks will fly, in the below video. Video is expected to start around 7 p.m. ET.

Main card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Kamaru Usman (170) v. Colby Covington (170) – UFC Welterweight Title

Max Holloway (145) v. Alexander Volkanovski (144.5) – UFC Featherweight Title

Amanda Nunes (134.5) v. Germaine de Randamie (134.5) – UFC Bantamweight title

Marlon Moraes (135.5) v. Jose Aldo (136)

Petr Yan (135.5) v. Urijah Faber (135.5)

Undercard (ESPN2 at 8 p.m. ET)

Geoff Neal (170) v. Mike Perry (170.5)

Ketlen Vieira (136) v. Irene Aldana (135.5)

Ian Heinisch (185.5) v. Omari Akhmedov (185.5)

Matt Brown (171) v. Ben Saunders (170)

Undercard (ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)

Chase Hooper (144.5) v. Daniel Teymur (145.5)

Brandon Moreno (125.5) v. Kai Kara-France (125.5)

Jessica Eye (131, missed weight) v. Viviane Araujo (126)

Punahele Soriano (185.5) v. Oskar Piechota (186)