Usman vs Covington for UFC 245 Live Stream Reddit free Online Full Fight

For the MMA fans, there is yet another great offering coming in the picture. That too very soon, when we say soon we mean that it is like tomorrow. Well, for that, you have to check your local time zones, but let us tell you this that UFC 245 live now just a few hours away, and if you are a very big fan of mixed martial arts, then missing it is just not an option. Those who are familiar with mixed martial arts, UFC is not a new name but for those who just recently entered the MSc in you would like to tell you that UFC stunts for The Ultimate Fighting Championship.

This is one of the biggest Fighting championships in the world of mixed martial arts. There is no particular weight category here, and it’s open for fighters of every weight category. It’s also not gendered biased and opens for every gender. Well, for those of you who live in the United States. Watching UFC 245 is not a big deal as there are many options for doing so. But as we know that UFC is now global phenomena and has used fan following from all over the world. Especially if you talk about Asia, there are so many big fans that they would not want to miss the match at any cost. For them availing the live stream options is the best thing to catch the UFC 245 live.

Watch UFC 245 live streaming Reddit online

If you are a big fan of UFC 245 all UFC series of MMA sporting events, then we know this for a fact that you would not want to miss the fight night at any cost. We also understand that not everyone has the luxury of sitting on his couch and catching the games from there TV or a person at the stadium. For all those watching the game in live stream format is the best thing to do, so here is a list of the best channels and services which one can use to watch the UFC 245 live stream online.

Service Name Cost Details MMA Mania Free Official Channel YouTube TV Premium 50 USD Avg Will cover the game live Playstation Vue Premium 50 USD Avg Will Cover The Game Live SlingTV 15 USD Avg Probably will Cover The Game FuboTV Avg Cost 60 USD Will Cover The Game

Kayo Sports

Well, for the people of Australia who have got the fire to watch UFC 245 live stream online, you can easily opt for Kayo Sports. Yes, with Kayo Sports, you are free to watch almost every single match with whole ease and comfort.

Even more, the company boasts of some of the best streaming quality where you will not face any issue. Plus, with Kayo Sports, the device support is pretty strong too. Here, you are free to use every single latest device to the oldest ones with ease.

What’s more? Like other good streaming services, Kayo Sports also offers 7-Days of the free trial period. With this, you are free to effectively test the Kayo Sports services. Thereafter, you can then go ahead and buy the paid plans.

MMA Mania

MMA Mania is not actually a mobile app like other live-stream content providers. MMA Mania is a website dedicated to every event of mixed martial art origin. Basically, it’s like Wikipedia of mixed martial arts. If there is something happening in the MMA scene, then this website is bound to cover it and provide its live stream. UFC 245 will also be covered completely by MMA Mania. All one has to do, is to subscribe to the website and enjoy the live stream and tick by tick updates of the match.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV is not to be confused with the YouTube channel. Now YouTube TV is a very premium service available currently in select countries. One of which is the United States of America. It’s a paid service that means you have to buy a subscription, and the price of the same can be checked at the table mentioned above. Since it’s a YouTube product, then you don’t have to worry about the quality of the live stream that they provide. It also has a family package where many members of the family can access the service using the same account. So in case you have many members in your family who are MMA fans, then subscribing for the service is the best thing to do.

PlayStation Vue

Again a great product coming out of a great brand. PlayStation Vue is the entertainment app and content service provided by the great brand PlayStation. They are already very well known for their gaming consoles now they have ventured into the live stream market and have taken the market by a storm. It is a premium service and can be used to catch UFC 245 in live stream format. The stream quality is really great, and there is nothing to be worried about. It also has lots of entertainment channels, so even after the UFC 245 series is over, there are still lots of things to be watched regularly.

sling TV and fubo TV

Sling TV and fubo TV are very well known names in the world of the live stream and online entertainment content providers. Both services are content aggregators and have a multitude of channels in their service packages. They have almost every niche of entertainment, including sports. There is a high chance that either of these channels would be covering the UFC 245 live stream for their customers. One thing to be noted here is that both of these services are premium in nature; hence, one has to subscribe for the same. The prices of both the services are listed in the table above and would help our readers to understand the packages better.

How to watch the live stream of UFC 245 from anywhere in the world

Most of the apps which we have mentioned above are generally exclusive to the United States and the adjoining areas. Now, this makes a bit curious about how would the fans living outside the United States view the UFC 245. The solution is pretty simple if you live in a country where UFC 245 content is Geo blocked, then using a good quality VPN service is the only solution. There are many good VPN services available for purchase online. Our favorite ones are expressvpn, Nord VPN, and cyberghost. All of these three services are pretty cheap to own and provide very good features. They are also very easy to set up and would hardly take 10 minutes to be up and running. For more details, we would request our readers to visit the official site of the VPN services which we have mentioned.

How to watch UFC 245 live stream using social media

If you are a person who does not have a budget to purchase any of these premium services, then there is nothing to be sad about as there are many good free options from where you can get links to the live stream of UFC 245. That’s where the magic of social media comes into the picture. All you have to do is be on the below-mentioned platforms of social media, and soon you would get access to me some good links from where you can watch UFC fight nightlife.

Facebook

We are sure you must be having an account on Facebook; it’s actually pretty uncommon for anyone not to have an account on Facebook. Now since you are already on Facebook, then all you have to do is to search for MMA related Facebook group. Once you have joined there, then some of the other members would surely be hosting live video, better known as Facebook watch party featuring the UFC 245. The stream quality is very good with Facebook watch parties, and the best part is that it is absolutely free of cost.

Reddit

Just create an account on Reddit and join the relevant subreddits which discuss MMA and UFC related events. Here very soon, people would be posting live links of UFC 245. Just visit the link and enjoy the UFC 245 live stream absolutely free of cost.

YouTube

YouTube is a very big social media platform in itself here; you would find people posting video content about almost everything in the world. Although YouTube is not an official partner or broadcaster of the UFC 245, still there are many good YouTube channels that feature MMA. There are very big chances that someone or the other of the channels would be providing a live stream of the UFC 245. Hence search for these channels and join them as soon as possible. There is a bright chance that you would be able to watch the Live day absolutely free of cost.

VPN Services

We have got solutions for you where you can use VPN’s to have access to the match’s channel using your streaming service. Though you may find tons of VPN brands over the Internet, choosing the correct one can become difficult.

We have picked the best VPN brand for you so that you can peacefully watch sports from your home’s comfort.

ExpressVPN

