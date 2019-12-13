Video surfaces of old 'Seinfeld' episode somehow predicting exact score of Cavs-Spurs game

The Cleveland Cavaliers were 11.5-point underdogs in Thursday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs, and it’s safe to say no one was predicting them to win the contest outright — except for the producers and writers of “Seinfeld,” nearly three decades ago, that is.

Video of a 1991 episode of the hit TV show has since resurfaced, as it shows one of the characters predicting the score verbatim.

The general plot of “The Heart Attack” was that Jerry Seinfeld, Cosmo Kramer and George Costanza showed up to Tor Eckman’s apartment. Tor is known to be a holistic healer (which was extremely rare for that time period), so George could get a prediction about how to avoid an upcoming medical procedure. As for Jerry, he wanted some clarity as to why he wrote the following on a napkin while dozing– searching for the meaning behind it.

“Cleveland 117, San Antonio 109” it read, which prompted a laugh from Tor.

The laughing was the Cavs, as they emerged from AT&T Center with a huge road victory — despite the in-game spat between head coach John Beilein and Tristan Thompson