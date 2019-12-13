WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (12/13): Bray Wyatt Stalks Miz And His Family, Kofi Vs. Corbin Main Event Turns Into Tag Match

This edition of Friday Night SmackDown took place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and it is the go home show for WWE TLC. It featured a special interview with Renee Young and The Miz.

Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler come out and brag about what they did to Roman Reigns last week. Corbin claims he will beat Roman at TLC. The fans chant “You Look Stupid.” Ziggler tells everyone to bow to King Corbin until New Day come out. Corbin takes a shot at Kofi for losing the WWE title. Kofi says he remains positive despite his loss and they insult Corbin being a king. Corbin and Ziggler insult them then Kofi slaps Corbin. Kofi challenges Corbin and Corbin accepts.

It is announced that later that night it will be Kofi Kingston vs. King Corbin.

As Corbin and Ziggler head backstage to their locker room, they see security guards knocked out all over the place.

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross are interviewed before her match until Sonya and Mandy attack her and Nikki Cross from behind. They brawl out to the stage and in the ring until the bell rings for their match.

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defeated Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville

Sami Zayn is offered a Christmas gift by Heavy Machinery backstage. It is ham made from Milwaukee and Sami says he’s a vegan. He says he is insulted. Tucker apologizes but Sami continues to berate them. He calls Otis a dumb oaf. Otis gets mad but they are confronted by Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura. Cesaro throws the ham on the ground.

The Revival defeated Mustafa Ali and Shorty G

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley is interviewed and claims that Lacey Evans picked a fight with the wrong person. Elias interrupts with his guitar and plays Bayley a song. Elias insults Bayley’s looks and calls her a dude. Bayley challenges Dana Brooke and she accepts.

Bayley defeated Dana Brooke

Sheamus in a vignette claims that he will bring the heart back to SmackDown when he makes his return.

Renee interviews Miz from his house and he claims that he does not know where Daniel Bryan is. Miz says even though he doesn’t like Daniel Bryan he respects him and wants to do the right thing. He says Bray crossed the line and he changed everyone that he has come across and believe that he has changed. Miz says family is the most important to him right now. Renee Young asks Miz if he is afriad of Bray. Before he can answer, Maryse calls to him and shows their baby playing with Bray’s puppets. Miz checks on the daughter and finds a Fiend doll in her crib. He kicks the production crew out.

On the Firefly Fun House Segment, Bray says Miz exposed himself as he was trying to find Daniel Bryan. He says people can train themselves not to feel pain or love at all and all they have to do is let him in.

Corbin and Ziggler find their assistants knocked out backstage.

Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro defeated Heavy Machinery

Kofi Kingston vs. King Corbin ended in a no contest

New Day brawl with Corbin and Ziggler outside. Big E goes in the ring and demands a tag match between them.

New Day defeated King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler by DQ

Corbin and Ziggler hand cuff Kofi to the ring post. The Revival come out and hit Shattered Machine on Big E. Corbin was about to pour dog food on Kofi until Roman’s music hits. Roman takes out security and The Revival. Roman hits the Superman Punch on Dolph.

Corbin attacks him from behind but Roman eventually nails him with a Superman Punch. Ziggler super kicks Roman outside. The Revival puts Roman on the table and Ziggler climbs the ladder but Big E attacks The Revival. Roman grabs Ziggler from the ladder and throws Ziggler onto the announce table.

OFF A LADDER AND THROUGH THE ANNOUNCE DESK!@WWERomanReigns just sent a MESSAGE to @BaronCorbinWWE at the expense of @HEELZiggler on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/7szZKUaVNB — WWE (@WWE) December 14, 2019

The show ends with Roman standing tall and staring down King Corbin who he faces at TLC this Sunday in a Tables, Ladders and Chairs match.