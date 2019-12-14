(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

Jessica Eye Career Earnings

UFC fights & partial Bellator only, * denotes an estimated purse, doesn’t include PPV and/or “locker room” bonuses

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

Bellator 66 – Apr 20/12 – W (Rodriguez) – $7,000 ($3,500 to show, $3,500 win bonus)

UFC 166 – Oct 19/13 – NC (Kaufman) – $10,125 ($6,000 to show, $6,000 win bonus, $1,875 fine for failed drug test)

UFC 170 – Feb 22/14 – L (Davis) – $8,000

UFC 180 – Nov 15/14 – W (Smith) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)*

UFC on Fox: Dillashaw vs Barao 2 – Jul 25/15 – L (Tate) – $27,500 ($25,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 192 – Oct 3/15 – L (Pena) – $27,500 ($25,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs Garbrandt – May 29/16 – L (McMann) – $30,000 ($25,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 203 – Sept 10/16 – L (Correia) – $30,000 ($25,000 show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

TUF 25 Finale – Jul 7/17 – $25,000 (UFC tend to pay fighter’s show amount if fight cancelled at last minute, so we’re going with that assumption)

UFC Fight Night: Stephens vs Choi – Jan 14/18 – W (Faria) – $55,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Edwards – Jun 23/18 – W (Clark) – $59,000 ($27,000 to show, $27,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 231 – Dec 8/18 – W (Chookagian) – $68,000 ($29,000 to show, $29,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 238 – Jun 8/19 – L (Shevchenko) – $130,000 ($100,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 245 – Dec 14/19 – W (Araujo) – $91,600 ($48,000 to show, $48,000 win bonus, $14,400 fine for missing weight, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Total Career Earnings: $584,725