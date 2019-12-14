Hoops Manifesto

Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: James Harden

By December 14, 2019

By: |


Dec 13, 2019; Orlando, FL, USA; Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) celebrates as he makes a three point basket against the Orlando Magic during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

James Harden – Houston (vs Orlando)

54 points, 19-31 FG, 6-6 FT, 10 3PTs, 5 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals, 3 blocks

Another typical Harden game. Yawn.

 

