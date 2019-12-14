UFC 245: Jessica Eye apologizes for missing weight for her upcoming fight

During the weigh-ins on Friday morning in Las Vegas, it was noticed that Jessica Eye was having a tough time on the scale. She ended up being the only fighter not to make weight for UFC 245.

Eye (14-7, 1NC) weighed 131 pounds, five more than the maximum of 126 for the women’s flyweight division. She did not make a second attempt at making weight, resulting in her forfeiting 30 percent of her show purse against Viviane Araujo, her opponent.

A former contender, Eye regretted not being able to make weight, stating, “I am not proud of missing weight . I am sorry to my opponent and my team. I have no excuse and I had a bad weight cut. I am glad me and Viviana get to compete together and both move forward.”

As stated in the tweet, Viviane (8-1), who is on a five-fight win streak, was OK with the match happening and is raring to go inside the T-Mobile Arena. Both will be fighting on the UFC Fight Pass prelims.

Eye is coming off of a brutal knockout loss at the hands of Valentina Shevchenko for the Women’s Flyweight Title. She was on a three-fight win streak prior to that. Viviane’s last bout was against Alexis Davis at UFC 240, winning via unanimous decision.