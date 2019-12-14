UND NHL Report, Where are They Now?

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

First off, I want to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. This is the most wonderful time of the year. This winter, UND fans have lots to be thankful for. The Fighting Hawks are sitting atop of the NCHC standing at 14-1-2 (.882), NCHC 7-0-1 (.937). How’s the view from the top of the standings? As of December 14, 2019, UND is sitting on top of the Pairwise Rankings.

UND in the NHL

Let’s take a look at how some former UND hockey players are doing in the NHL. Stats through December 14, 2019.

This past week, when Austin Poganski made his NHL debut with the St. Louis Blues, he became the 102nd player all-time from UND to play in the NHL. Even more impressive, he’s the 11th player from the 2015-16 NCAA Championship team to play in the NHL.

After his NHL debut, Poganski was sent back to San Antonio of the AHL. In 23 games with the Rampage, Poganski has scored (2g-12a–14pts). Poganski is also a minus-five.

Rhett Gardner (Dallas Stars) — Gardner has played in eight games and has yet to record a point. Currently, Gardner is with the Texas Stars where he has played in 20 games scoring (5g-9a–14pts). UND fans will be surprised to learn, in 20 games, Gardner has been assessed only 22 minutes in penalties.

Rocco Grimaldi (Nashville Predators) — has played in 27 games with the Predators scoring (3g-11a–14pts), he’s also a plus-five. Grimaldi has found a home in Nashville playing on a line with forwards Nick Bonino and Craig Smith.

Per naturalstattrick.com, the trio had played 156 minutes, 16 seconds together going into Tuesday, more than any other three players on the Predators. They had a 62.5 Corsi-for percentage, a goals-for percentage of 82.35 (14 goals for, three against), a scoring-chances-for percentage of 61.43 (86-54) and a 67.27 high-danger chances-for percentage (37-18) with 10 high-danger goals for and just two against. (www.tennessean.com)

Thoughts and Prayers for this goalie.

pray for PK – his soul now belongs to Rocco Grimaldi pic.twitter.com/C09GyHCkZ3 — Yahoo Sports NHL (@YahooSportsNHL) December 8, 2019

Carter Rowney (Anaheim Ducks) — Played in 32 games scoring (5g-3a–8pts). Check out this interview. Rowney is the epitome of hard work.

Carter Rowney is proof that hard work pays off 😎 Don't miss an all new #DucksWeekly tonight after the @AnaheimDucks game! pic.twitter.com/QzBFExby4h — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) December 12, 2019

Tucker Poolman (Winnipeg Jets) — Poolman has played in 30 games scoring (1g-10a–11pts), he’s also a plus-four. In the last 20 games, Poolman has scored 0g-9a—9pts).

Brock Boeser (Vancouver Canucks) — Boeser is having a pretty good season. He’s third on the Canucks in goal scoring with 11. Boeser is third in points (11g-18a–29pts) for the Canucks behind Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller. In the last 20 games, Boeser has scored (4g-11a—15pts). In the goal-scoring department, Boeser has cooled off and has only scored four goals since the start of November.

Fewest games to record 100 points to begin NHL career: #Canucks history Pavel Bure 96

Elias Pettersson 103

Ivan Hlinka 109

Brock Boeser 118

Stan Smyl 122

Patrik Sundstrom 122 pic.twitter.com/ESNEljYF8m — Hawkey Brah (@hawkeybrah) December 13, 2019

Tyson Jost (Colorado Avalanche) — Jost has played in 29 games scoring (5g-4a–9pts), he’s also a plus-six. This season, Jost has struggled offensively. Since November Jost has scored only (1g-3a—4pts).

What a fun afternoon at our TeamFIT event with Gravy and Josty!#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/6Avx8Vud4r — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) December 13, 2019

Travis Zajac (New Jersey Devils) — Played in 31 games scoring (4g-6a–10pts), he’s also a minus-two. To date, Zajac has played in 953 games, scoring (190g-327a–516pts). Since November, Zajac has scored (3g-3a—6pts).

Still admiring that hand-eye coordination by #NJDevils Travis Zajac … pic.twitter.com/NRDdIeZAZa — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) November 29, 2019

Brock Nelson (New York Islanders) — Nelson has played in 31 games and is second in points for the Islanders (11a-14a—25pts). Since November, Nelson has scored (7g-8a—15pts). Currently, the Islanders are tied for second in the Eastern Conference, even with the Boston Bruins. In 31 games, Nelson has nine multi-point games.

Great mitts by Nelson. He scores.

Brock Nelson with a little bit of Jack Capuano’s “puck luck” pic.twitter.com/mKEV61YaGv — Rob Taub (@RTaub_) December 10, 2019

Zach Parise (Minnesota Wild) —after a slow start, Parise and the Wild have rebounded nicely. Since November 14, 2019, the Wild has secured 22 points. That’s a 14-game stretch 9-1-4 (.785). In 32 games, Parise has scored (12g-6a—18pts). Since the start of November, Parise has scored (9g-6a—15pts).

A dirty goal. Nice hand-to-eye coordination.

Zach Parise. Big hockey and baseball guy. 😱 pic.twitter.com/8uHvZGtx3S — NHL (@NHL) December 1, 2019

Nick Schmaltz (Arizona Coyotes) — in 34 games, Schmaltz is tied with Clayton Keller as the Coyotes leading scorer with (6g-17a–23pts), he’s also a plus-two. Two of Schmaltz’s six goals are game-winning goals. Since November, he’s scored (2g-10a—12pts).

Look familiar? I thought so, too.

Jonathan Toews (Chicago Blackhawks) — in 32 games the Blackhawks captain has scored (7g-12—19pts). After getting off to a slow start, Toews has heated up. Since the beginning of November, he’s scored (6g-11a—17pts).

In 904 NHL games, Toews has scored (334g-440a—774pts), he’s also a plus-189. This past week, he surpassed Dave Christian as the top all-time leading NHL scorer. For those keeping track at home, Zach Parise is the second active player with (373g-391a—764pts).

Congrats @JonathanToews! Must have been all those skill sessions @TheREA before Fine Arts class. Even more impressive you’ve done it without @rduncan16 on the left side!! @UNDmhockey #FightingSioux https://t.co/J9cZ9r9TT8 — TJ Oshie (@TJOshie77) December 13, 2019

Drake Caggiula (Chicago Blackhawks) — Caggiula is currently out with an injury (concussion), his second in less than a year. In 15 games, Caggiula has scored (3g-1a—4pts), he’s also a minus-two. Caggiula hasn’t played since November 10, 2019.

Blackhawks forward Drake Caggiula has had ‘that conversion’ about his next concussion https://t.co/8BAelEceZ7 — The Standard (@StCatStandard) December 6, 2019

Derek Forbort (Los Angeles Kings) — I’d imagine this is a season that Forbort would like to forget. During the off-season, he injured his back and hasn’t played in an NHL game during the 2019-20 season. Forbort was assigned to Ontario, AHL for a conditioning assignment.

According to RotoWorld: Forbort was able to appear in two games for the Ontario Reign but suffered another setback. Last Sunday, it was announced that Forbort was placed on injured reserve.

The Kings put defenseman Derek Forbort back on injured reserve https://t.co/6hhlpJ6B2u — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) December 8, 2019

Christian Wolanin (Ottawa Senators) — Injured reserved. Wolanin suffered a torn labrum during the preseason. Has yet to play a game during the 2019-20 season.

Christian Wolanin is on the ice this morning working with skate coach Shelley Kettles. #Sens — Hailey Salvian (@hailey_salvian) December 12, 2019

Troy Stecher (Vancouver Canucks) — Stecher has played in 32 games for the Canucks scoring (2g-5a—7pts), he’s a plus-three. He’s had two points in the last 12 games. Recently, Stecher was Mic’d up.