Amanda Nunes Career Earnings

(Strikeforce & UFC only – doesn’t including undisclosed bonuses of PPV earnings, Reebok sponsorship came in to effect at UFC 189)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

Strikeforce Challengers: Woodley vs Saffiedine – Jan 7/11 – $9,000 ($4,500 to show, $4,500 win bonus)*

Strikeforce: Barnett vs Kharitonov – Sept 10/11 – L (Davis) – $7,500

UFC 163 – Aug 3/13 – W (Gaff) – $12,000 ($6,000 to show, $6,000 win bonus)*

UFC: Fight for the Troops 3 – Nov 6/13 – W (de Randamie) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)*

UFC 178 – Sept 27/14 – L (Zingano) – $15,000

UFC Fight Night: Maia vs LaFlare – Mar 21/15 – W (Baszler) – $30,000 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Teixeira vs Saint Preux – Aug 8/15 – W (McMann) – $97,000 ($21,000 to show, $21,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 196 – Mar 5/16 – W (Shevchenko) – $61,000 ($28,000 to show, $28,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 200 – Jul 9/16 – W (Tate) – $180,000 ($100,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 207 – Dec 30/16 – W (Rousey) – $290,000 ($100,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 215 – Sept 9/17 – W (Shevchenko) – $250,000 ($105,000 to show, $105,000 win bonus, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 224 – May 12/18 – W (Pennington) – $260,000 ($110,000 to show, $110,000 win bonus, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 232– Dec 29/18 – W (Cyborg) – $440,000 ($350,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 239 – Jul 6/19 – W (Holm) – $590,000 ($300,000 to show, $200,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 245 – Dec 14/19 – W (de Randamie) – $490,000 ($350,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)

Career Earnings: $2,707,500