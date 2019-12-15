Bengals mascot flattens poor kids on field in halftime pickup game (Video)

The Cincinnati Bengals mascot, Who Dey, is insanely competitive, and doesn’t really care what level it’s competing in, or what it’s playing against — specifically, the age of his opponents.

Who Dey was participating in a mascots vs young kids pickup game at halftime of Sunday’s game against the Patriots. And, apparently, the mascot was taking no prisoners in the exhibition contest — which is, you know, supposed to be for fun.

It was fun — for Who Dey — as the mascot received a handoff, then stiff-armed a poor kid to the ground.. But it didn’t stop there, as it ran right over another one as well.

Ouch.