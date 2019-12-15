Derek Carr booed off field by Raiders fans after embarrassing collapse (Video)

The Oakland Raiders played one of their biggest games in the past few seasons on Sunday, looking to send their iconic fan base at O.co Coliseum off with a win, ahead of their impending relocation to Las Vegas.

It was assumed that the team would have a great chance to do exactly that, given that they were playing the hapless Jacksonville Jaguars — a team that hadn’t won a game since Oct. 27, when it beat the Jets.

Not only that, the Raiders took a 16-3 lead into halftime, and it appeared safe. The problem, for them, is that they did not score a single point after that.

Kicker Daniel Carlson missed two field goals with under two minutes remaining, which could’ve made the game interesting, and the Raiders clock management late was abysmal. As such, it gave the Jaguars a chance to march down the field and take the lead, and that’s exactly what they did, with quarterback Gardner Minshew hitting Chris Conley for the game-winning score.

Fans responded by booing Derek Carr off the field on his way to the tunnel, in his final game at the Black Hole.

Derek Carr gets booed off the field after the #Raiders blow a 4th quarter lead in their final game in Oakland. (via @StanfordVoice) pic.twitter.com/Qo4Wuty7YE — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 16, 2019

That may have been the last time Carr plays in front of the fan base wearing a Raider jersey.