George Kittle steamrolls Falcons player into end zone on massive block for TD (Video)

49ers tight end George Kittle is a human locomotive, as one particular Falcons player learned on Sunday — the hard way.

Kittle has drawn comparisons to some of the NFL’s toughest players to ever suit up on the football field, such as Dick Butkus, and others.

He can catch, and he can also run — as the Saints found out last Sunday, when he went full Beast Mode on a long 39-yard reception, setting the 49ers up for the game-winning field goal in the final seconds of the contest.

Not only that, he can also block. Check out how he pancaked a Falcons player to spring running back Raheem Mostert for the team’s first touchdown of the game.

There's run blocking and then there's what George Kittle just did 🥞 (via @49ers)pic.twitter.com/BmElQSMcQK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 15, 2019

The poor guy got pancaked so hard he ended up in the back of the end zone.