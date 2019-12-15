Giants fans give Eli Manning standing ovation in final home game (Video)

Eli Manning is a legend among Giants fans, as he helped lead the team to two Super Bowl wins — one of which came against the previously 18-0 Patriots, derailing their hopes of having an undefeated season.

Manning has been the team’s starting quarterback heading into every season since 2004, and with Daniel Jones dealing with an injury, he was given the opportunity to start under center against the Dolphins on Sunday. It will likely be his final home game at MetLife Stadium with the team, so Giants fans showered him with praise during this awesome standing ovation in the final moments of it.

Standing ovation for Eli Manning at MetLife 👏💙 (via @Giants) pic.twitter.com/94uLL2qgeK — ESPN (@espn) December 15, 2019

An awesome moment for an awesome QB.