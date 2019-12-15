Jarvis Landry chews out head coach Freddie Kitchens in heated exchange (Video)

The dissension among Cleveland Browns players and coaches has continued, and it’s fair to wonder what will become of head coach Freddie Kitchens.

He, after all, had no head coaching experience heading into this season, and he’s looked like it. The team has been completely undisciplined at times, and he’s made some game management mistakes.

Most importantly, though, Kitchens was hired because of his relationship with quarterback Baker Mayfield. And in looking at Mayfield’s play on the field this season, it appears as if the signal-caller has actually regressed.

Even veteran receiver Jarvis Landry, who is known for keeping his cool, went off on his head coach during the game on the sideline.

And then this followed, which was on brand with how the Browns have fared this season.

Odell and Landry have combined for 42 receiving yards today. They look defeated. pic.twitter.com/K6pTNj5JuW — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 15, 2019

It does appear that the Browns players are turning on their head coach, and the organization should give a long, hard look about potentially firing Kitchens at season’s end, given how disappointing their 2019 campaign has been.