Josh Gordon lays out, makes one of best catches of NFL season (Video)

The Patriots may not have wanted Josh Gordon, but the Seahawks wisely picked him up a few weeks ago, and he made an unbelievable grab that few other receivers in the league could’ve made during Sunday’s game against the Panthers.

It began when Gordon showed off his vertical speed, running right through the Panthers defense, and getting behind them. Quarterback Russell Wilson floated a pass in his direction, that appeared to be a bit too far out in front of him.

No problem, though as Gordon made his quarterback look good by laying out and making a ridiculous diving catch.

Sick grab.