Look: Chiefs players get into snowball fight before Broncos game

It was truly a winter wonderland at Arrowhead Stadium for Sunday’s Broncos-Chiefs game.

Snow was coming down both before and during the game — in sheets — and it never really waned.

It didn’t really seem to effect the Chiefs whatsoever, as they’re used to the white powder, both seeing it and playing in it. A few of them arrived late to the stadium for the game, but it wasn’t a huge issue.

They had some fun before the contest kicked off, too, in the form of a (friendly) snowball fight on the field.

This is unreal. pic.twitter.com/Kx6h8foDTq — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 15, 2019

It didn’t appear as if the Broncos were interested in participating. Too bad.