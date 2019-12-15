Look: Eagles fans completely take over FedEx Field for Redskins game

Eagles fans travel well, especially for games on the East Coast, and it’s become a tradition for them to take over FedEx Field.

That’s exactly what they did during Sunday’s game against the Redskins, as fans flocked to pack the stands to watch their team, which moved into a tie for first place in the division after a dramatic 23-17 overtime win against the Giants on Monday Night Football.

The photos show how much green was in the stands, in comparison to how few red was seen.

This is crazy. 15 minutes before the game and it’s pretty much all #Eagles fans in the stands (lots of empty seats too). pic.twitter.com/e9RSzsLmqx — Martin Frank (@Mfranknfl) December 15, 2019

It’s at least 70% Eagles fans at FedexField for game against #Redskins. Skins fans have spoken and now the front office has to do something to put an end to this madness. pic.twitter.com/e7U3QMDOv1 — Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) December 15, 2019

Washington scores… Washington fans signs : pic.twitter.com/wfTV75Tb4z — Gayle Saunders (@EagleSessions) December 15, 2019

Redskins fans have been making a statement about how they feel about ownership, and Eagles supporters want to see their team win — no matter where they’re playing.