Michigan Becomes the 19th State to Legalize and Regulate Sports Betting

The USA is becoming more accepting of sports betting as more and more states are finally starting to legalize and regulate it. States like New Jersey, New York, West Virginia, Illinois, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Nevada have already legalized sports betting locally.

Some of these states were quick to act regarding the legislation of sports betting after the Supreme Court of the United States has struck down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992. With this happening, local state governments are allowed to decide whether they’d like to legalize sports betting or not.

Meanwhile, there are states that are still just considering whether they will legalize sports betting or not. Michigan, on the other hand, is set to finally legalize it by next year. The bill is just waiting for Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s signature.

The HB 4916 was introduced by Representative Brandt Iden of R-District 61. This bill allows three commercial casinos and state tribal gaming venues to apply for a sports betting license. However, this comes with a fee of 100,000 US dollars. There will also be an annual renewal fee of 50,000 US dollars.

Based on this bill, the sports betting revenues will be taxed at 8.4 percent. However, Detroit has a mandatory added tax of 3.25 percent for any gambling activities. This just means that Detroit will tax gambling revenues including sports betting a total of 11.75 percent.

The license that will be released to gambling operators will allow them to run both online and land casinos within Michigan. Casino games like slots, blackjack, poker, and other table games will be then be permitted to be played online.

As Michigan is gearing up to finally legalize sports betting, the locals can still partake of sports betting online. This is as long as the online bookie is based offshore. However, doing so can carry big risks. It’s important that the punters are cautious of the sites they are wagering on.

It’s best that wagers are placed with reputable and trusted online bookies. It’s best for punters to read reviews of online bookies on sites like sportsbookscasinos.com before they make a deposit and place their bets. This can help ensure that they won’t be scammed and can easily get their winnings when the time comes.

Rep. Iden talked about the recent developments about legalizing sports betting in Michigan. He said, “I look forward to being up hopefully by about March. I’ve had conversations with Gaming Control. They think maybe 60 to 90 days to promulgate the rules.”

According to Governor Whitmer’s spokesperson, Tiffany Brown, Whitmer seems pleased about how things are turning out. Brown said, “The governor is pleased with the progress made on gaming over the course of this year.”

“This is a good, bipartisan solution made possible by working together on a complex issue, and the governor looks forward to closely reviewing this package once it hits her desk,” Brown added.

Aside from the governor, East Lansing Senator Curtis Hertel Jr. also shared his thoughts about this. He said that depending on how long the regulations are finalized, the state residents can finally take part in legal sports betting whether it’s online or not.

Hertel Jr. said, “I’m of the belief that providing a legal, safe and regulated option that actually brings in money for the state is a good thing.”

Surely, the legislation of sports betting in more states in the US is a game-changer for the gambling industry. A state can definitely benefit from the revenues it could give. “The only party that’s really going to be hurt by the legislation of sports gambling are the folks who are undertaking these operations illegally in the black market,” said Alex Calderone, a financial analyst and the managing director of the Calderone Advisory Group.

Since the Supreme Court’s decision regarding PASPA of 1992, Michigan was one of the states that are expected to make a positive move regarding this. After all, Michigan is a state that loves sports. Even college sports have quite a following here.

No rules are released just yet and so it is still unclear whether wagering on college sports will also be legal in Michigan. For now, what’s certain is that both online sports betting and wagering on sports book land outlets will be legal. This is different from how some states are like in New York where online betting is still on the works and is not yet launched.