NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Nikola Jokic

December 15, 2019

Dec 14, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul (3) chase a looses ball in the third quarter at Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Russell Lansford-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Nikola Jokic – Denver (vs Oklahoma City)

28 points, 11-14 FG, 3-4 FT, 3 3PTs, 14 rebounds, 12 assists, 1 steal

The Joker is starting to round into form.

 

