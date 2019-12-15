Raiders fans throw trash, run onto field after final game in Oakland (Video)

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

The Oakland Raiders had a 16-3 lead at halftime of Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and fans were all in good spirits — enjoying the party, while counting down the minutes until they could send off O.co Coliseum in style.

Fast-forward roughly 90 minutes later, and they were miserable.

The Jaguars chipped away at the lead, holding the Raiders to no points in the final two quarters, and quarterback Gardner Minshew leading them on a game-winning drive with under a minute remaining.

And Raiders fans were furious about it following the 20-16 loss in the final game at O.co Coliseum. They began by throwing objects onto the field after the final whistle.

The Black Hole was not happy with the Raiders losing in the final minute of their last game in Oakland 😬 (via @torreyhart)pic.twitter.com/NldZCMQXmX — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 16, 2019

But that wasn’t all. A number of fans also ran onto the field.

Let them burn it down! pic.twitter.com/CnlfJte9G7 — ESPN Drunk (@EspnDrunk) December 16, 2019

…which led to a few arrests.

live look at Raiders fans pic.twitter.com/z9TREiicgN — CashingTickets (@Thisthingwedo) December 16, 2019

Another ugly scene at O.co — yeesh. They went out the same way they first opened the stadium, we guess.