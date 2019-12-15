Ryan Fitzpatrick gets destroyed on big hit by Giants defender (Video)

The Giants put forth their best effort in what was likely quarterback Eli Manning’s final home game on Sunday, with only the Dolphins standing between him and a victory.

Manning has been the team’s starting quarterback entering the season every year since 2004, and his teammates did their best to get him a win. He does, after all, have a 116-117 career record, so a victory would’ve really looked good on paper.

The Giants did all they could on both sides of the ball, giving it their all, in hopes of getting the win. That was on display when Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was attempted to run for a first down, but Giants linebacker Alec Olegtree absolutely flattened him, causing a fumble in the process.

Oh my… Fitzpatrick got destroyed at the end of this run.pic.twitter.com/QS7h1uwl1I — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 15, 2019

What a hit!