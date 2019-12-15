Saquon Barkley jukes multiple Dolphins defenders out of their shoes on one play (Video)

Giants running back Saquon Barkley has been hampered with an ankle injury during the second half of the season, and he hasn’t looked to be in peak form, but he’s still giving it his all every week no matter what.

The production hasn’t been anywhere near where we’re used to seeing from Barkley, but the effort hasn’t waned one bit.

That was on display during one particular play in Sunday’s game against the Dolphins, when he used a shifty juke to make multiple Dolphins players slip on one play. One of them even fell down.

Saquon made three separate Dolphins fall on this play. First juke 🤢 (via @Giants)pic.twitter.com/HYMVZ2K5iC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 15, 2019

Nasty.