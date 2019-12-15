Stefon Diggs shows off awesome 'Friday' themed cleats for game in LA

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs used Sunday’s game in Los Angeles as the perfect opportunity to show some love for one of his favorite movies.

The Vikings weren’t playing in Hollywood, as Carson is well south of there, and with the traffic on I-110, it can, on some days, take up to two hours even to get from Point A to Point B.

Still, Diggs busted out some custom cleats with a film theme, paying tribute to the hit movie “Friday,” with some sketches of Big Werm, one of the main antagonists in it.

.@StefonDiggs actually has hair rollers on his Big Perm … I mean Big Worm cleats in LA 😂 @mache275 killed it.

📸: @AndyKenutis pic.twitter.com/NnSG3vDOA7 — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) December 15, 2019

Diggs’ hair is a tribute to Big Werm’s perm as well, in a sense.