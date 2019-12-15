MMA Manifesto

UFC 245 Pick 'Em Results

date 2019-12-15

Congratulations to Rodney for winning our UFC 245  Pick ‘Em Contest!  Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs The Korean Zombie on Dec 21st. Thanks for playing!

 

Consensus Picks

Kamaru Usman – 61%
Max Holloway – 64%
Amanda Nunes – 75%
Marlon Moraes – 64%
Petr Yan – 75%

Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 102-60 (63%)

 


1 Rodney 11
2 Caleb 8
3 Robert Oakes 7
4 Jose 6
5 Cameron Walsh 5
5 Dave K. 5
5 Derek Imm 5
5 Isaac 5
5 Jared storey 5
5 Michael J. 5
5 Neil H. 5
5 Sternfan74 5
5 The MMA Manifesto 5
14 Brandon Kaplan 4
14 Chandul 4
14 Daniel 4
14 HERMAN MARTINEZ 4
14 Luke Rhoads 4
14 Nathan H. 4
14 Sam Keary 4
21 Barry Oh 3
21 James Weise 3
21 larry chaput 3
21 MMAinVA 3
21 Richard lewis 3
26 ryanC 2
26 Steve Risk 2
26 Vinura 2
29 Alan Q 1

 

December Top Five

1 Cameron Walsh 12
2 Rodney 12
3 Michael J. 11
4 Nathan H. 10
5 Robert Oakes 10


2019 Overall Top Ten

1 Nathan H. 209
2 Brandon Kaplan 196
3 Dave K. 192
4 MMAinVA 191
5 Herman Martinez 189
6 Derek Imm 186
6 Michael J. 186
8 Cameron Walsh 180
8 Sternfan74 180
10 The MMA Manifesto 177

 

