Congratulations to Rodney for winning our UFC 245 Pick ‘Em Contest! Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs The Korean Zombie on Dec 21st. Thanks for playing!

Consensus Picks

Kamaru Usman – 61%

Max Holloway – 64%

Amanda Nunes – 75%

Marlon Moraes – 64%

Petr Yan – 75%

Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 102-60 (63%)



UFC 245 Pick ‘Em Results

1 Rodney 11 2 Caleb 8 3 Robert Oakes 7 4 Jose 6 5 Cameron Walsh 5 5 Dave K. 5 5 Derek Imm 5 5 Isaac 5 5 Jared storey 5 5 Michael J. 5 5 Neil H. 5 5 Sternfan74 5 5 The MMA Manifesto 5 14 Brandon Kaplan 4 14 Chandul 4 14 Daniel 4 14 HERMAN MARTINEZ 4 14 Luke Rhoads 4 14 Nathan H. 4 14 Sam Keary 4 21 Barry Oh 3 21 James Weise 3 21 larry chaput 3 21 MMAinVA 3 21 Richard lewis 3 26 ryanC 2 26 Steve Risk 2 26 Vinura 2 29 Alan Q 1

December Top Five

1 Cameron Walsh 12 2 Rodney 12 3 Michael J. 11 4 Nathan H. 10 5 Robert Oakes 10



2019 Overall Top Ten

1 Nathan H. 209 2 Brandon Kaplan 196 3 Dave K. 192 4 MMAinVA 191 5 Herman Martinez 189 6 Derek Imm 186 6 Michael J. 186 8 Cameron Walsh 180 8 Sternfan74 180 10 The MMA Manifesto 177

