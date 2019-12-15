(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

Urijah Faber Career Earnings

(2007 onward; doesn’t include PPV bonuses)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

WEC 25 – Jan 20/07 – W (Pearson) – $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

WEC 26 – Mar 24/07 – W (Cruz) – $14,000 ($7,000 to show, $7,000 win bonus)

WEC 28 – Jun 3/07 – W (Farrar) – $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)

WEC 31 – Dec 12/07 – W (Curran) – $40,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus)

WEC 34 – Jun 1/08 – W (Pulver) – $44,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus)

WEC 36 – Nov 5/08 – L (Brown) – $24,000

WEC 38 – Jan 29/09 – W (Pulver) – $55,500 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $7,500 Submission of the Night bonus)

WEC 41 – Jun 7/09 – W (Brown) – $36,000 ($26,000 to show, $10,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

WEC 46 – Jan 10/10 – W (Assuncao) – $62,000 ($26,000 to show, $26,000 win bonus, $10,000 Submission of the Night bonus)

WEC 48 – Apr 24/10 – L (Aldo) – $28,000

WEC 52 – Nov 11/10 – W (Mizugaki) – $66,000 ($28,000 to show, $28,000 win bonus, $10,000 Submission of the Night bonus)

UFC 128 – Mar 19/11 – W (Wineland) – $60,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus)*

UFC 132 – Jul 2/11 – L (Cruz) – $107,000 ($32,000 to show, $75,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC 139 – Nov 19/11 – W (Bowles) – $134,000 ($32,000 to show, $32,000 win bonus, $70,000 Submission of the Night bonus)

UFC 175 – Jul 5/14 – W (Caceres) – $120,000 ($60,000 to show, $60,000 win bonus)

UFC 199 – Jun 7/16 – L (Cruz) – $190,000 ($160,000 to show, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 203 – Sept 10/16 – L (Rivera) – $180,000 ($160,000 show, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC on FOX: VanZant vs Waterson – Dec 17/16 – W (Pickett) – $340,000 ($160,000 to show, $160,000 win bonus, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: de Randamie vs Ladd – Jul 13/19 – W (Simon) – $410,000 ($170,000 to show, $170,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 245 – Dec 14/19 – L (Yan) – $270,000 ($250,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Total Career Earnings: $3,550,500