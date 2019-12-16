Bill O'Brien leaves door open for possible return by J.J. Watt

The Texans have been among the worst teams at getting pressure on the quarterback, but they might be getting some help in time for a playoff run.

Head coach Bill O’Brien was asked about the possibility of J.J. Watt returning off injured reserve this season, and his answer didn’t rule out that chance.

#Texans coach Bill O’Brien was asked about the possibility of JJ Watt returning off Injured reserve this season, and it sounds pretty positive: "He's certainly made progress based on his work ethic and who he's working with in the training room. We will see." — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 16, 2019

Watt was initially thought to be lost for the season after suffering a torn pectoral in Houston’s Week 8 contest against the Oakland Raiders, but it doesn’t come as a surprise that one of the hardest-working players in the NFL is nearing a return so soon.

The Texans have just 28 sacks on the season, but the return of a former three-time Defensive Player of the Year would surely help their cause. Despite being slowed by injuries the past couple of years, Watt has still managed to be effective when healthy.