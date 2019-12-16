Bills Mafia flocks to airport in middle of night, freezing weather to welcome team home (Video)

There are a few NFL fan bases known for their loyalty toward their teams, but right now, Bills Mafia tops the list.

Buffalo’s finest is known for traveling all over the country for games, and for treating us to eccentric tailgating festivities, often resulting in some entertaining viral videos. It can come in the form of fans jumping through tables, or sometimes even hijinks involving fire.

But they don’t only do tailgate stunts, as they’re extremely loud during games, and they also go to great lengths to support their players — like when they showed up at the airport following Sunday’s 17-10 win over the Steelers, which clinched a playoff berth for the team.

Bills Mafia showed up at 2am in 25-degree weather to welcome home the playoff-bound Bills 🥶 (via @BuffaloBills)pic.twitter.com/PBoE8MtSoL — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 16, 2019

It was only their second playoff berth since the turn of the century, so it was a big occasion — despite the below-freezing temperature.