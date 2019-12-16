Damian Lillard taunts Suns fans after Ricky Rubio misses potential game-winning shot (Video)

Dame called game on Monday night, and he made sure to let everyone at Talking Stick Resort Arena know about it.

The Trail Blazers were trailing the Phoenix Suns, 110-108, with roughly a half-minute remaining in Monday’s contest. Lillard decided to put the game in his hands, though, attacking the paint, draining a layup and getting fouled in the process as well. He went on to make the free throw, giving his team the lead late.

Still, the Suns had the ball on the final possession, but all they could muster was a three-pointer by Ricky Rubio, which he missed. Lillard came away with the rebound, dribbled the ball out as the final second ticked off, then made a gesture toward the crowd, asking if they had heard it, too.

Ricky Rubio misses game-winning 3 and Dame Lillard trolls the Phoenix Suns crowd pic.twitter.com/JUAkSxZGPT — gifdsports (@gifdsports) December 17, 2019

Troll so hard, Dame.