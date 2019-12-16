Combat

Fight of the Day: Craig Oxley vs. Genki Sudo

Fight of the Day: Craig Oxley vs. Genki Sudo

Combat

Fight of the Day: Craig Oxley vs. Genki Sudo

By December 16, 2019

By: |


Click Here to Claim your $10 in FREE Draft Kings Credit!
(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

 

Date: October 31, 2000
Card: Pancrase Trans 6
Championship(s):
Venue: Korakuen Hall
Location: Tokyo, Japan

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Combat
Home