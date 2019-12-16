MMA Manifesto

Frankie Edgar Scouting Report

Frankie Edgar Scouting Report

MMA Manifesto

Frankie Edgar Scouting Report

By December 16, 2019

By: |


Click Here to Claim your $10 in FREE Draft Kings Credit!
(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

frankie edgar scouting report

Frankie Edgar Scouting Report

Vitals

5’6″ 145 lbs (Featherweight)
68″ reach, Orthodox
October 16, 1981

Record

23-7-1 (UFC: 17-7-1)

Current Streak

1 straight loss

Training

NCAA D1 Wrestling All-American
Black belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu

Championships Held

Reality Fighting Lightweight Champion: (no title defenses)
UFC Lightweight Champion: 2010-2012 (three successful title defenses)

 

Strengths

– biggest heart in the sport
– incredibly tough
– great footwork
– extremely quick/fast – always moving
– superb wrestler
– off the charts cardio
– a takedown machine – can take down any opponent
– one of the best in UFC history at avoiding strikes
– lands a ton of strikes
– great at passing guard
– very strong ground and pound
– incredible chin
– impossible to finish – only finished once in career
– very well coached
– relentlessly pushes the pace
– has fought at lightweight in the past
– knockout power in his hands
– as experienced as they come

 

Weaknesses

– doesn’t finish fights
– not a huge amount of knockout power (don’t tell that to Gray Maynard, though)
– horrible strike accuracy
– poor takedown success rate
– mediocre takedown defense
– can get overpowered by larger opponents
– despite taking fights to the ground often (& being trained by a Gracie), doesn’t look for many submissions
– on the wrong side of 30
– has taken a lot of damage over his career

 

Synopsis

Frankie Edgar was one of the best lightweights of all-time, and he’s proven to be quite dangerous at featherweight, too.

 

 

MMA Manifesto

Recent News

More Sports

More MMA Manifesto
Home