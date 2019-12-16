Joe Mixon in awe of Tom Brady after postgame conversation, hoping to get his jersey

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)
Bengals running back Joe Mixon put together another impressive performance on the ground — rushing for well over 100 yards in back-to-back weeks — but unfortunately for him, his team is awful, and got blown out by the Patriots on Sunday.
Mixon carried the ball 25 times for 136 yards in Sunday’s 34-13 loss, but he held his head high after, instead focus on his postgame conversation with one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game.
42-year-old Tom Brady and the 23-year-old Mixon shook hands and shared a few words after the game, which the Bengals running back clearly enjoyed.
Don’t worry, Joe. That jersey is coming.
No word on whether or not it’ll be autographed, although we can assume that’ll be the case.
Comments