Joe Mixon in awe of Tom Brady after postgame conversation, hoping to get his jersey

Bengals running back Joe Mixon put together another impressive performance on the ground — rushing for well over 100 yards in back-to-back weeks — but unfortunately for him, his team is awful, and got blown out by the Patriots on Sunday.

Mixon carried the ball 25 times for 136 yards in Sunday’s 34-13 loss, but he held his head high after, instead focus on his postgame conversation with one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game.

42-year-old Tom Brady and the 23-year-old Mixon shook hands and shared a few words after the game, which the Bengals running back clearly enjoyed.

Bruh.. I still can’t believe I shook @TomBrady hand today and had a lil conversation with him😂 I ain’t gone lie I wanted to ask for his jersey but was too scared to ask🤦🏽‍♂️😂 — ⚡️Primetime!!!⚡️ (@Joe_MainMixon) December 16, 2019

Don’t worry, Joe. That jersey is coming.

Great game Joe, I’ll send a jersey your way! https://t.co/U2Et9XYgzK — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) December 16, 2019

No word on whether or not it’ll be autographed, although we can assume that’ll be the case.