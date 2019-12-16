NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: LeBron James

Hoops Manifesto

December 16, 2019

Dec 15, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) attempts a shot against the Atlanta Hawks in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James – Lakers (vs Atlanta)

32 points, 12-21 FG, 4-7 FT, 4 3PTs, 13 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal, 3 blocks

LBJ is having a renaissance year in LA.

 

