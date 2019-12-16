Rui Hachimura gets kicked in groin by teammate, leaves game

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

Wizards rookie big man Rui Hachimura got officially welcomed to the NBA on Monday, essentially, and it hurt.

Hachimura has been one of the few bright spots for the team, as he’s already shown he can be a player to build around in the future, averaging 13.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists. He’s also been shooting pretty well from the field, at 48.2 percent, doing good work away from the basket.

But he unfortunately suffered some friendly fire in Monday’s game against the Pistons, when teammate Isaac Bonga kicked him right in the bread basket.

Rui Hachimura is out for the game after getting kicked by Isaac Bonga in the groin. Yeesh. pic.twitter.com/cQYAXCLqrE — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) December 17, 2019

He did not return to the game, either, as the Wizards were taking no chances with him.

Injury Update: Rui Hachimura (groin contusion) is out for the remainder of tonight's game.#WizPistons | #RepTheDistrict — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) December 17, 2019

Ouch.