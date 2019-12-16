MMA Manifesto

UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs The Korean Zombie
Dec 21, 2019
Sajik Arena
Busan, South Korean

 

UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs The Korean Zombie Fight Card

 

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

6,739 –  above average

UFC Fight Night cards range between 3,200-9,900 points, with an average card ranking 6,100

 

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Main Card (ESPN+ – 5:00 am Eastern)

Featherweights (five rounds):
Frankie Edgar   (23-7-1, #7 ranked featherweight) vs Chan Sung Jung   (15-5, #9 ranked featherweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Volkan Oezdemir   (16-4, #10 ranked light heavyweight) vs Aleksandar Rakic  (12-1, #17 ranked light heavyweight)

Featherweights:
Doo Ho Choi   (14-3, #17 ranked featherweight) vs Charles Jourdain   (9-2, #60 ranked featherweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Da Un Jung   (11-2, #33 ranked light heavyweight) vs Mike Rodridguez   (9-3, 1 NC, #42 ranked light heavyweight)

Middleweights:
Jun Yong Park   (9-4, #47 ranked middleweight) vs Marc-Andre Barriault   (11-3, #47 ranked middleweight)

Bantamweights:
Kyung Ho Kang   (16-8, 1 NC, #35 ranked bantamweight) vs Liu Pingyuan   (13-6, #52 ranked bantamweight)

 

Prelims (ESPN+ – 2:00 am Eastern)

Heavyweights:
Ciryl Gane   (5-0, #19 ranked heavyweight) vs Tanner Boser  (17-5-1, #35 ranked heavyweight)

Featherweights:
Seung Woo Choi   (7-3, #60 ranked featherweight) vs  Suman Mokhtarian   (8-1, #60 ranked featherweight)

Lightweights:
Dong Hyun Ma   (16-10-3, #51 ranked lightweight) vs Omar Morales   (8-0)

Flyweights:
Alexandre Pantoja   (21-4, #6 ranked flyweight) vs Matt Schnell   (14-4, #5 ranked flyweight)

Bantamweights:
Raoni Barcelos   (14-1, #20 ranked bantamweight) vs Said Nurmagomedov   (13-1, #25 ranked bantamweight)

Women’s Strawweights:
Miranda Granger   (5-0, #30 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Amanda Lemos   (6-1-1, #32 ranked women’s strawweight)

Bantamweights:
Heili Alatang   (13-7-1, #55 ranked bantamweight) vs Ryan Benoit   (10-5, #21 ranked bantamweight

 

