Your Afternoon Dump... Where Robert Williams' hip injury will keep him out several weeks

According to Dr. Google, bone marrow edema — often referred to as bone marrow lesion — occurs when fluid builds up in the bone marrow. Bone marrow edema is typically a response to an injury such as a fracture or conditions such as osteoarthritis. Bone marrow edema usually resolves itself with rest and physical therapy.
This injury sucks because I had high-hopes for Rob Williams fast-forwarding his learning curve this season. More time off the court doesn’t help. And Rob was more than a shot-blocker and rebounder:
No, this specific news will not impact the Celtics efforts to land a big man. You’ll see more minutes for Theis and Kanter. Grant Williams will play some center. Vincent Poirier will see action when there’s foul trouble. Hell, Tacko Fall might see the court.
Come mid-January, if the hip is not responding, then Danny Ainge will become more proactive. Again, I’m not expecting a major move for anyone named Love, Aldridge or Adams.
On Page 2, Marcus Smart’s eye infection spreads.
I say this with nothing but love for Marcus, but eww.
The rest of the links:
