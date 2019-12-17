Donovan Mitchell embarrasses Nikola Vucevic with powerful slam (Video)

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

Jazz star Donovan Mitchell may only stand six-foot-one, but he has the leaping ability to posterize any NBA player, at any time — and he’s not scared to attempt to do it, no matter who it is.

Nikola Vucevic is one of the better rim protectors in the league, but even he learned that lesson during Tuesday’s game, when Mitchell dunked all over him.

It happened when Mitchell drove the lane in the fourth quarter of the game, with Vucevic setting his feet, and standing tall right in his way.

No problem, though, as Mitchell elevated and destroyed him with a monster dunk.

DONOVAN MITCHELL TO THE RIM. pic.twitter.com/Lkbn0DAPkK — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) December 18, 2019

A posterization of the highest order by Mitchell there.