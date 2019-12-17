Floyd Mayweather Jr. uses funny nickname to troll Manny Pacquiao

The GOAT — Floyd Mayweather Jr. — may currently be retired, but don’t think for a second that the rivalry between him and Manny Pacquiao has come to an end.

No one can forget about all the trash talking that went on between the two — but especially their camps, almost sparking a few fights — during the team leading up to their 2015 bout.

And Money May still hasn’t forgotten about it, apparently. He was at a recent event, where a fan approached him in search of an autograph, using a ticket stub from that fight. Mayweather signed it — and filmed the act of it — using a funny nickname to refer to Pac Man.

“So, what I’m about to do right now is sign ‘Victim 48,'” Mayweather said, then proceeding to draw an “X” over Pacquiao’s face.

Classic Mayweather.